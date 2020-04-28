Hiko’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Hiko has quickly become one of the biggest names in competitive VALORANT.

The former Counter-Strike pro is known for his pinpoint accuracy with a rifle in hand. He has an unusually high mouse sensitivity for a CS:GO player, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating in VALORANT.

Hiko has already won back-to-back tournaments with teammates nothing, Skadoddle, brax, and Keven “AZK” Larivière—and he’s not done yet.

If you want to get a better idea of how Hiko plays the game and copy his settings, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s Hiko’s full list of settings in VALORANT.

Hiko’s video settings

Material Quality : Low

: Low Detail Quality : Low

: Low Texture Quality : High

: High UI Quality : Medium

: Medium Vignette : Off

: Off VSync : Off

: Off Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering : 16x

: 16x Improve Clarity : On

: On Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals : Off

: Off Distortion : Off

: Off Shadows: Off

Hiko’s mouse settings

DPI: 1600

1600 eDPI: 560

560 Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz In-game Sensitivity: 0.35

0.35 In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Hiko’s crosshair settings

Color: Green

Green Outlines : On / 0.751 / 1

: On / 0.751 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 5

1 / 4 / 2 / 5 Outer Lines: 0.253 / 2 / 0 / 0

0.253 / 2 / 0 / 0 Movement Error: Off

Off Firing Error: Off

Hiko’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: X

Hiko’s map settings