Hiko’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Legends never die.

Photo via Dreamhack

Hiko has quickly become one of the biggest names in competitive VALORANT.

The former Counter-Strike pro is known for his pinpoint accuracy with a rifle in hand. He has an unusually high mouse sensitivity for a CS:GO player, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating in VALORANT.

Hiko has already won back-to-back tournaments with teammates nothing, Skadoddle, brax, and Keven “AZK” Larivière—and he’s not done yet.

If you want to get a better idea of how Hiko plays the game and copy his settings, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s Hiko’s full list of settings in VALORANT.

Hiko’s video settings

  • Material Quality: Low
  • Detail Quality: Low
  • Texture Quality: High
  • UI Quality: Medium
  • Vignette: Off
  • VSync: Off
  • Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
  • Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
  • Improve Clarity: On
  • Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off
  • Distortion: Off
  • Shadows: Off

Hiko’s mouse settings

  • DPI: 1600
  • eDPI: 560
  • Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
  • In-game Sensitivity: 0.35
  • In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
  • Windows Sensitivity: 6

Hiko’s crosshair settings

  • Color: Green
  • Outlines: On / 0.751 / 1
  • Center Dot: Off
  • Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 5
  • Outer Lines: 0.253 / 2 / 0 / 0
  • Movement Error: Off
  • Firing Error: Off

Hiko’s keybinds

  • Crouch: Left Ctrl
  • Walk: Left Shift
  • Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
  • Ability 1: C
  • Ability 2: Q
  • Ability 3: E
  • Ultimate Ability: X

Hiko’s map settings

  • Rotate: Rotate
  • Keep Player Centered: On
  • Minimap Size: 0.858
  • Minimap Zoom: 0.693
  • Minimap Vision Cones: On
  • Show Map Region Names: Always