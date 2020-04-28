Hiko’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Hiko has quickly become one of the biggest names in competitive VALORANT.
The former Counter-Strike pro is known for his pinpoint accuracy with a rifle in hand. He has an unusually high mouse sensitivity for a CS:GO player, but that hasn’t stopped him from dominating in VALORANT.
Hiko has already won back-to-back tournaments with teammates nothing, Skadoddle, brax, and Keven “AZK” Larivière—and he’s not done yet.
If you want to get a better idea of how Hiko plays the game and copy his settings, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s Hiko’s full list of settings in VALORANT.
Hiko’s video settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: High
- UI Quality: Medium
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 16x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Enhanced Gun Skin Visuals: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Shadows: Off
Hiko’s mouse settings
- DPI: 1600
- eDPI: 560
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- In-game Sensitivity: 0.35
- In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Hiko’s crosshair settings
- Color: Green
- Outlines: On / 0.751 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 4 / 2 / 5
- Outer Lines: 0.253 / 2 / 0 / 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Hiko’s keybinds
- Crouch: Left Ctrl
- Walk: Left Shift
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Ability 1: C
- Ability 2: Q
- Ability 3: E
- Ultimate Ability: X
Hiko’s map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.858
- Minimap Zoom: 0.693
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always