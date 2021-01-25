Hiko secures impressive ace in VALORANT

Professional VALORANT player Hiko managed to eliminate an entire team and defuse the spike by himself during a recent match.

The enemy team planted the spike on A site on Bind and pushed Hiko’s team into their spawn. Hiko and his teammates attempted to retake the site but were held off by smokes and other abilities.

Hiko secured a kill on an enemy Killjoy before retreating and using Sova’s Recon Bolt to gather more information on the enemy locations. The arrow revealed the entire site and helped Hiko kill two more enemies, but a couple of his teammates were also taken down.

The rest of Hiko’s team was killed as they pushed into the site, but Hiko dropped down and eliminated the last two enemies hiding beneath Heaven. Hiko shot multiple enemies through objects, hit several headshots, and saved the round for his team.

Securing an ace in VALORANT is never easy, but Hiko has done it multiple times. In November, he took it one step further by killing six players in a round, which is a challenging task. He's also known for his incredible accuracy and killed six enemies with headshots in one round in September.

Sova players should learn the arrow line-up spot in A Heaven, too, since it could potentially save a crucial round. But don’t be disappointed if you don’t kill the entire team like Hiko.