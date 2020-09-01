Hiko lands 6 headshots to clutch the round with an ace in VALORANT Competitive queue

100 Thieves captain Spencer “Hiko” Martin is “just better.”

The VALORANT pro made a spectacular play in a ranked match during today’s Twitch broadcast, clutching a round with six headshots and an ace.

Despite eliminating an enemy, Hiko found himself in a precarious two-vs-four situation. Both Hiko and his teammate were hiding under Ascent’s heaven when a Brimstone ultimate rained down, making things even grimmer.

“We’re so dead, dude,” Hiko said. “Zero chance we win this.”

But Hiko went on to prove himself wrong.

The ally Jett died to the Brimstone Orbital Strike, but Hiko found a sliver of safe space. The pro quickly tapped another two enemies in the head before placing down Killjoy’s ultimate. Hiko then moved to the other side of hell, baiting the opposing Jett into thinking he’d be standing next to the device. As soon as she dropped, Hiko headshot her effortlessly.

All that was left was an Omen with an Operator. Hiko challenged his opponent with a risky peek and managed to wall bang his head. But it wasn’t enough to finish him off and Hiko also got shot with the Op through a wall. With 42 health and a dream, the pro jiggle-peeked his enemy and landed another beautiful headshot for the ace.

“I’m just better,” Hiko said.