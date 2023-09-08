Hidden VALORANT Easter egg depicts true time-traveling friendship between 2 agents

A friend in need is a friend indeed.

KAYO shooting a big gun in VALORANT
Image via Riot Games

Besides the exhilarating, fast-paced experience it is, VALORANT is also adored for its intriguing lore, giving each of its agents a distinct personality. But Riot Games isn’t just the plain-old narrating kind, as one Easter egg, encapsulating an emotional tale of friendship, hidden in the game’s largely ignored agent contracts would say.   

Apparently, KAY/O’s gun buddy, included in his agent contract, supports a trick that can switch its original style to something special. Uncovering this Easter egg isn’t much of a mechanical headache—you don’t have to hit the wall with your knife multiple times or anything of that sort. But there are a few requirements for the magic to happen.  

First, you’ll need to unlock KAY/O’s gun buddy (Tier Six) and his FIREarm Classic skin (Tier 10), both included in his VALORANT agent contract. This can be time-consuming—if you haven’t unlocked them already.

Once you have both, equip the gun buddy with the Classic skin. Note the gun buddy in its original state—it’s a hexagonal item featuring a small icon of KAY/O’s face. Now, all you have to do is hop into a match to uncover the Easter egg.

But wait, there’s a catch. For 21 out of 22 VALORANT agents, including KAY/O himself, his gun buddy on his FIREarm Classic will stay the same. But if you choose to play Brimstone, the gun buddy opens up like a flap, and the design embedded in it changes to a couple of downward arrows.

This Easter egg is probably a depiction of KAY/O’s close connection with Brimstone, and although the exact meaning of downward arrows isn’t known yet, the buddy opening up is almost like a locket necklace with flaps hiding a portrait, usually of a person you love or care deeply for.

For those unaware, in an alternate timeline, KAY/O and Brimstone were involved in a devastating war pitting humans against Radiants. In fact, KAY/O was created to nullify Radiants and played a huge role in defeating them, including Reyna, who is thought to have been the leader of the Radiants gone rogue.

Related
What we know about VALORANT’s lore so far: A crash-course after the 2022 season

KAY/O managed to end the war, with humanity winning over Radiants, but it had caused mass destruction by then. Some lore elements from the Human-Radiant war even hint at Brimstone’s death and the immense pain it caused KAY/O. 

You may have also noticed that in Fade’s launch trailer, KAY/O’s biggest fear was shown to be losing Brimstone—all over again.

Unable to deal with what the war brought to the world and with a motive to prevent the misunderstanding between the Human and Radiant races that led to the war, KAY/O traveled back in time using a specially-built teleporter linked to Breeze, a VALORANT map, and was later recruited as an agent of Protocol.

Related
VALORANT fan’s lore theory says your wins and losses are part of something bigger

If you’re a KAY/O main intrigued by his close friendship with Brimstone, you should definitely recreate the VALORANT Easter egg—even better if you’re a Brimstone main. 

About the author
Sharmila Ganguly

Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially Valorant. Contact: [email protected]

More Stories by Sharmila Ganguly