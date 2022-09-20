Heretics, BBL reportedly accepted to EMEA’s VALORANT partnership league

BBL and Heretics, two VALORANT organizations in the EMEA region, have been accepted into Riot Games’ partnership program for 2023, according to a report by Blix.

BBL currently houses an all-Turkish VALORANT team in form of Ali Osman “AsLanM4shadoW” Balta, Hüseyin “aimDLL” Kabişteke, Doğukan “QutionerX” Dural, and Mehmet “Turko” Özen. Heretics, on the other hand, currently houses a six-man international project featuring Christian “lowel” Garcia, Mario “PoPiFresH” González, Wassim “keloqz” Cista, Grzegorz “GRUBINHO” Ryczko, Sebastian “snikk” Kamiński, and Melih “pAura” Karaduran.

The news that BBL and Heretics have been reportedly accepted in the 2023 EMEA partnership league follows other reports from Blix yesterday, which reported Fnatic, Vitality, Natus Vincere, KOI, Karmine Korp, and Team Liquid were reportedly accepted as well. Dot Esports’ George Geddes confirmed that Liquid is one of the organizations accepted into the franchising program.

Should all the organizations are accepted into the 2023 EMEA partnership league as Blix has reported, there would only be two spots left vacant in the league for Riot to fulfill. The developer of VALORANT is slowly informing organizations whether or not they have been accepted into the franchising program.

The full announcement for VALORANT‘s partnership leagues is planned to take place tomorrow, Sept. 21, according to the latest report. There will be 30 teams from across the world competing in Riot’s first international leagues, which will feature EMEA, the Americas, and Asia. The selected teams will make their debut in the kickoff tournament, which will run in São Paulo, Brazil in February 2023.