Here are the VALORANT Patch 3.09 notes

VALORANT Patch 3.09 is introducing two major changes to the game in the form of a long-awaited nerf to the right-click alt-fire of the Classic pistol and a handful of alterations to the new Fracture map.

The change to the right-click alt-fire of the Classic pistol is by far the most significant. The alt-fire has long been considered overpowered by many pros and content creators, especially for a weapon that costs zero credits. The 3.09 nerfs will increase its walking, running, and jumping firing error values, effectively making it a more short-range weapon. The developers said in the notes that it “has been over-performing in close to mid-range encounters when used while jumping or on the move.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Patch 3.09 also sees a number of changes to Fracture, the newest map that hasn’t yet been implemented into the pro play pool. Most of the changes are designed to help attackers, like the moving of the B Arcade attack barrier, the A Rope defender barrier, and the Hall ultimate orb. The devs have also added some cover to the Attacker spawn to “relieve some pressure” from fast-flanking defenders.

The “jittery movement” that can occur when changing directions on a rope or zip line has been fixed. New options have been added for esports observers and traffic into game servers has been consolidated.

Cypher’s camera can no longer be placed on the tunnel door in Breeze, which could either destroy the door or see through it when lowered. Finally, Jett’s Updraft visual has been fixed.

You can find the full patch notes for the 3.09 update on the VALORANT website.

