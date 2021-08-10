Viper's Pit will no longer start forming at the cursor placement point instead of around her.

Riot Games is set to introduce Patch 3.03 to VALORANT today. The update will fix a major Viper bug, add the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles, and bring some small map updates.

With this patch, Viper’s Pit will no longer start forming at the cursor placement point instead of around the agent. It’s technically a bug fix, but it also alters the way Viper’s Pit is deployed. The devs accidentally created a bug in Patch 3.01 that caused Viper’s ult to spawn at her placement reticle instead of around her. A lot of players who use Viper thought it was an intentional buff, but the devs have clarified that it wasn’t.

Aside from Viper, the devs are also addressing some minor bugs related to agents in Patch 3.03. Moving forward, Killjoy’s turret will be affected by concuss and Astra’s Gravity Well won’t pull people while they’re attached to ascenders. Astra’s bug where she could activate Dissipate while attached to ascenders will be fixed and the devs will prevent Boombot, Owl Drone, and Fakeout from destroying Sage’s Barrier Orb if it’s placed in a way that overlaps a segment of the barrier wall.

A new system has also been implemented and it will give the VALORANT team the ability to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to players after unexpected server instability. The next time you play VALORANT, you’ll be able to shoot through Radianite crates with appropriate weapons from all angles instead of finding one of the limited angles. You’ll also be able to switch between multiple crosshairs easily and the devs are already working on the ability to share crosshair settings, which the community has been craving for a while.

Here are the full notes for VALORANT Patch 3.03.

Agent updates

Viper

Fixed a bug where Viper’s Pit started forming at the cursor placement point instead of around Viper. “OK so this is technically a bug fix, but it alters the way Viper’s Pit is deployed. We accidentally shipped a bug in 3.01 that caused her ultimate to spawn at her placement reticle instead of around her. We know a lot of Viper mains thought this was an intentional buff and might not be happy about this revert—we’re very sorry to cause pain for you all. We think that Viper’s Pit can be a very potent tool for holding an area. Given that impact, it’s important that her team pays the cost of securing ground before she can place her ult, as opposed to being able to cast it forward into areas without giving up her position.”



Gameplay technology updates

Crosshair settings

Turn on “Use Advanced Options” to additionally customize your ADS crosshair and sniper scope center dot!

Added the ability to save and switch between multiple crosshair profiles. “We hear y’all on wanting the ability to share your crosshair settings, and we agree! We don’t have an exact time frame on when that will be coming, but it is definitely on our radar.”

Added a setting to set a minimum firing error across all weapons.

Added a setting to use the primary crosshair with shotguns.

Map updates

You can now shoot through Radianite crates,with appropriate weapons, from all angles. Previously, you could shoot through some crates from limited directions, but not others.

Updated ziplines to allow the ‘Use’ key so you can detach at any point.

Social updates

Added a system that enables us to automatically revert any AFK penalties applied to you in the event of unexpected server instability.

Competitive updates

Autobalance button added for custom games with > 6 players based on players’ MMR.

Network updates

Improved the accuracy and responsiveness for the ping calculation.

Ping stats now show both the average and the max ping values to help you better understand your networking conditions. “The average value is calculated from multiple samples collected over a small interval of time—the max value is the largest value within that sample.”



Bug fixes