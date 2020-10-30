Here are the 16 VALORANT teams advancing to the First Strike Nerd Street Gamers Closed Qualifier

The North American VALORANT First Strike open qualifier will finish today. But the 16 teams moving on to next week’s closed qualifier have already been decided.

Out of the 128 squads participating in the open qualifier, the top 16 teams will compete in the Nerd Street Gamers Closed Qualifier between Nov. 4 and 8. From there, the top four teams get a ticket straight to the final event in December. The bottom four will automatically advance to the UMG Closed Qualifier on Nov. 18.

Here are the 16 teams playing in the First Strike Closed Qualifier.

Screengrab via Twitch.tv/NerdStreetGamers

Cloud9 Blue

Team Envy

TSM

Gen.G

Sentinels

T1

100 Thieves

The Slimy Boogermen

Built By Gamers

Equinox Esports

Dignitas

Renegades

Luminosity

Complexity

XSET

Spot Up

Team Envy and Cloud9 Blue will go head-to-head in today’s grand finals, which will determine the first seed for the closed qualifier. TSM and Gen.G are currently playing for third place on the NSG Twitch channel.