Here are the 16 VALORANT teams advancing to the First Strike Nerd Street Gamers Closed Qualifier

The North American VALORANT First Strike open qualifier will finish today. But the 16 teams moving on to next week’s closed qualifier have already been decided.
Out of the 128 squads participating in the open qualifier, the top 16 teams will compete in the Nerd Street Gamers Closed Qualifier between Nov. 4 and 8. From there, the top four teams get a ticket straight to the final event in December. The bottom four will automatically advance to the UMG Closed Qualifier on Nov. 18.
Here are the 16 teams playing in the First Strike Closed Qualifier.
- Cloud9 Blue
- Team Envy
- TSM
- Gen.G
- Sentinels
- T1
- 100 Thieves
- The Slimy Boogermen
- Built By Gamers
- Equinox Esports
- Dignitas
- Renegades
- Luminosity
- Complexity
- XSET
- Spot Up
Team Envy and Cloud9 Blue will go head-to-head in today’s grand finals, which will determine the first seed for the closed qualifier. TSM and Gen.G are currently playing for third place on the NSG Twitch channel.