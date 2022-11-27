Icebox is one of Killjoy’s best maps, as she can easily hold down either A or B site, while still having options to play around mid. Since Icebox is relatively compact, you won’t have to spend too much time rotating between sites—this means that Killjoy players will often be able to set up sightlines for themselves while still being in range of all of their gadgets.

Additionally, Icebox’s vertical layout works in Killjoy’s favor, as she can set up her tools at different heights in order to throw players off. One of the best tricks Killjoy players have at their disposal is being able to use boxes and elevated ridges to set up their abilities, especially since most players will be looking on the ground for an Alarmbot or Nanoswarm.

With tons of verticality, cuboid shapes, and deep angles, Icebox is one of Killjoy’s best maps. Here are some of the strongest setups you should memorize if you’re playing the agent on Icebox.

Best Killjoy setups for defense on Icebox in VALORANT

A Site

Screengrab via Riot Games

Killjoy players should be taking advantage of Icebox’s verticality on A site, as you can set up traps and obstacles for opposing players to deal with at varying heights as they push up towards the site. Killjoy’s best setup on this site involves setting up her turret in one of the windows on top of the site, while her Alarmbot will be placed in the maze. Killjoy’s Nanoswarm grenades should be placed at the default plant location on the right-hand side of the site in order to get the most of them. Should an opposing player attempt to plant the spike in its most popular spot, a lurking Nanoswarm could delay the enemy team’s advance.

Mid

Screengrab via Riot Games

Killjoy’s most devastating setup can be used in the middle of Icebox, with control over the middle of the map, Tube, Kitchen, and Snowpile. Set your turret up at top-mid, giving you an artificial sightline of any players that might attempt to cross through the middle of the map or through Tube. To confirm whether or not a player is coming up to Kitchen through Tube, place your alarmbot at the very top of Tube, along with a Nanoswarm or two. Looking out of the window towards the crossover section underneath Tube will give you coverage of three possible ways enemy players could push through the middle of the map.

B Site

Screengrab via Riot Games

B site is where Killjoy players will find their weakest setup, so it’s recommended to get a hold on A site or Mid in order to get the most value out of your agent. If you do end up playing B site, though, you’ll want to set up your Turret so that it looks down B-long, while your Alarmbot covers any players who might flank from under Tube. Your Nanoswarms can be placed in the default planting locations or just beyond the exit from B-long. If you get pushed back while solo-holding the site, you’ll have the opportunity to detonate those Nanoswarms and hold a deeper angle until your teammates arrive to answer the push.