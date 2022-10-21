Best Killjoy Bind setups in VALORANT

Killjoy is one of the underused agents in VALORANT. Her mollies are incredibly lethal, and if used in the right way, can easily net you some easy frags to pump up your K/D ratio.

She’s a bit of a fiddly character as her set-ups take time to master and time to even set up in the first place. Also, the fact she has to stay on her site with her utility, is a pain. But that’s what you get for playing a character with such strong utility.

The combination of some of her abilities will help you reach the top of the leaderboard with ease, even making you climb the ranks.

What setups does Killjoy have on Bind?

Bind is one of the best maps in the game. It allows such quick rotations, always providing a tactical and technical game almost every time. Killjoy certainly has her best maps, and Bind is one of her strongest maps.

Here’s a setup for Bind on the A site:

A Site

Putting her turret up on these boxes is a simple way of distracting enemies as they walk into the A site from short. If you place it in the right spot, it can also see when enemies try to plant at the green boxes on the other side of the site.

These two mollies are effective at stopping an A short rush. The molly in the teleporter door is almost invisible, and the one behind the boxes still gets through to the other side of the box.

You can place a bot next to the molly on the left to hit players as they walk through short A.

Place two mollies where the X’s are on the screenshot, then a bot where the circle is and you’ve got yourself an excellent way to stop people pushing lamps on short A. There’s really nowhere to stand with these two mollies so whoever walks in will suffer a deadly fate.

B Site

Here’s B site for Killyjoy:

This setup will cause so much damage to anyone coming out of hookah. The bot will hit them, then you can set off the mollies, and the turret is set up on the side so they’ll have to try running through the damaging zone to get away from the mollies, leaving the bot to do that last little bit of damage.

Screengrab via Riot Games

This molly will stop anyone from planting on the outside of the tube, preventing them from planting for long and hookah.

This bot position will cover the entirety of the hookah position, giving you plenty of notice when the enemies are coming from that area.

Feel free to experiment with your setups. Creating new areas to place them makes it harder for the enemy to read where they can and can’t go.

Killjoy is incredibly impactful and she can take over any VALORANT lobby.