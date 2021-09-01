Here are all the VALORANT Episode 3, Act 2 battle pass rewards

Players have a lot to look forward to in the battle pass.

VALORANT Episode Three, Act Two is coming soon and will introduce tons of new content for players to unlock and enjoy.

For the first time, players can unlock skins for the Operator, Phantom, and Vandal in the same battle pass, alongside new skins for the Sheriff and Ghost. The new battle pass will also feature hilarious pop culture references with unique gun buddies and sprays, allowing players to further customize their experience.

The VALORANT art team noticed players enjoyed the jokes and memes in previous battle passes and leaned into this concept for the upcoming battle pass. This battle pass includes more “series” content for players to collect, like the Versus cards and Map Schema, according to VALORANT’s senior producer Preeti Khanolkar.

The VALORANT Episode Three, Act Two battle pass goes live on Sept. 8. Here’s a full list of the available rewards in the battle pass.

Weapon skins

The Episode Three, Act Two battle pass includes the Porcelain, Walnut, and Electroflux skins.

Porcelain

Porcelain Bucky Porcelain Bucky Porcelain Bucky Porcelain Bucky Porcelain Ghost Porcelain Melee Porcelain Marshal Porcelain Phantom

The Porcelain skin line is available for the Bucky, Ghost, Marshal, Phantom, and a new melee weapon. This unique skin collection gives each weapon an elegant and sophisticated look with smooth surfaces and decorative flowers. Each weapon has a blue, green, red, and white version.

Walnut

Walnut Judge

The Walnut skin line is available for the Bulldog, Judge, Sheriff, and Stinger. Like the name suggests, the Walnut skin collection gives each weapon a dark brown color scheme with leather details. This skin line is perfect for players who don’t want a flashy skin but still crave a unique style.

Electroflux

Guardian Electroflux Operator Electroflux

The Electroflux skins are available for the Guardian, Odin, Operator, and Vandal. This skin line features a yellow, black, purple, and white color scheme covering each weapon.

Gun buddies

Foxtrot Boat Gun Buddy Memento Mori Hourglass Gun Buddy Bruno Dogecoin gold Gun Buddy EP3 Coin Gun Buddy Compass Gun Buddy Bruno Dogecoin Gun Buddy Root Beer Gun Buddy Porcelain Gun Buddy Terrarium Gun Buddy Dropship Gun Buddy

Episode Three, Act Two will also introduce 10 new gun buddies for players to enjoy. These range from the delicious-looking Root Beer gun buddy to the sly Dogecoin cryptocurrency reference.

Player cards

Skin Bait Taking Note Teknika Firearms Phoenix Versus Phoenix Unstoppable Reyna Escalation Falcon Firearms Manifest Elegance Rainfall 100 Aimbot Artisan Ascent Schema Epilogue Skin Bait

The new battle pass also includes 13 new player cards, such as the terrifying Unstoppable Reyne Card and the hilarious Skin Bait card.

Sprays

VALORANT players looking for new sprays should consider purchasing the Episode Three, Act Two battle pass since it offers 15 new sprays. The new sprays include references to Dogecoin, a popular Bernie Sanders meme, and other community jokes.

All images via Riot Games.

