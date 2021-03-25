Happy reportedly headlines new Excel VALORANT roster

After signing former G2 Esports player David “Davidp” Prins on March 8, British esports organization Excel has reportedly acquired Vincent “Happy” Cervoni Schopenhauer, Morgan “B1GGY” Madour, Alend “Ale” Khalaf, and Marc “Honeybee” Begley ahead of stage two of the VCT Europe qualifiers in April.

The team's apparent VALORANT roster was first reported via 1PVCS’ neL.

As you can find it on the internet and they are not hidding, EXCEL VALORANT is :



🇧🇪 davidp

🇫🇷 Happy

🇫🇷 B1GGY

🇸🇪 Ale

🇬🇧 Honeybee



Tbh, I never thought one day I would see davidp and Happy playing together. 😀 — neL (@neLendirekt) March 25, 2021

Though the org has yet to officially announce the new roster, the lineup has been confirmed on the VCT website.

As part of the org’s first steps into the VALORANT scene, Excel has chosen to “prioritize” selecting a team captain and coaching staff to build a roster that will have the “infrastructure and performance support to compete at the highest level.”

Since picking up Davidp earlier this month, the org has been hosting player trials which “utilize both personality and performance tests” to “identify players and coaches” that “align with” Excel’s “competitive goals.”

The org has “big ambitions” and has been looking for the “best” and “most promising” talent to create a “lasting legacy” according to Excel co-founder Kieran Holmes Darby.

It remains to be seen if this new roster will have what it takes to compete with the best in Europe, but with seasoned veterans like Happy, formerly of Giants Gaming, Team LDLC, and Team Envy in Counter-Strike, Excel certainly have the potential.

Stage two of the VCT 2021 Europe qualifiers—where Excel will likely make their debut—kicks off on April 10.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.