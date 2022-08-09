Guild sweep BBL, eliminate them from EMEA VCT LCQ

Guild Esports eliminated BBL Esports from VALORANT Champions contention today during the EMEA Last Chance Qualifier.

The Turkish team will miss out on another Champions appearance after getting swept by Guild. BBL are the second team to be eliminated from the LCQ behind former Champions winners Acend, who were eliminated by G2 Esports earlier today. While BBL excelled in the Turkish league, they have struggled to prove themselves among the other teams in EMEA during 2022.

BBL chose Haven as the opening map but struggled to win gunfights, making it seem like Haven had actually been picked by Guild instead. They started strong with the opening two rounds but quickly fell behind once Guild were able to purchase actual weapons, which resulted in a 9-3 half. The second half of Haven was no better for BBL, who failed to win any rounds while Guild continued to snowball. A 13-3 win for Guild showcased Sayf’s ability to take over the map on Chamber. He ended the map with a 2.71 KD and a headshot percentage of 25.

Fracture was much closer than Haven and allowed BBL to regain after getting stomped. BBL even had a two-round lead during the second half, which looked promising. But that lead was quickly erased by Guild, who strung together five rounds and brought the game back into their favor. BBL got one more round before losing 13-10 and getting swept in the lower bracket. This time around, trexx was the star on KAY/O with a 1.78 KD and an average combat score of 293.

Guild will now await the loser of OG LDN UTD vs. M3 Champions to continue their lower bracket run in the LCQ.