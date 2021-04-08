Guild, FPX advance to VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers Final

Following a thrilling day of semifinal action in the VCT EU Challengers One main event, two teams will face off in the grand finals after securing their Challengers Final spot. Both Guild Esports and FunPlus Phoenix booked two of four EU tickets to the EMEA Stage Two Challengers Finals today.

In the opening series, Guild took on Ninjas in Pyjamas and found themselves in trouble after losing their pick of Haven in the opening map. But NiP looked lost on the second map, Bind, a location where they typically play with a lot of confidence. The final map, Split, saw momentum shift back and forth between the two teams before Guild won four straight rounds to close out the game 13-10 and complete the reverse sweep.

.@guildesports is your first EU team to qualify to the EMEA Challengers Playoffs. #VCT pic.twitter.com/rbUavzFAxA — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) April 8, 2021

The second match between FPX and Opportunists started almost identically with the French side stealing FPX's pick of Haven to open the series. Yet again, another map pick was stolen back when FPX's Raze main Zyppaan woke up on Split to even up the series. This took the match to a third map on Bind. A close series turned ugly on Bind, though, and FPX absolutely throttled Opportunists 13-4 to close out the series.

.@FPX_Esports is the second EU team to qualify to the EMEA Challengers Playoffs. #VCT pic.twitter.com/0znSg1LowG — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) April 8, 2021

The European teams will share a Challengers Final stage with teams from Turkey and the CIS region. Two more teams from Europe will qualify for the eight-team final via Challengers Two and will join three Turkish teams and one from the CIS region. The top two teams from that Challengers Final will head to Masters Reykjavík in Iceland.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.



