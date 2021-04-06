EU VCT Stage 2 Challengers One: Bracket, schedule, scores, and standings

The EU VCT Stage Two Challengers One tournament is underway and it features familiar faces from Masters One.

The closed portion of the VALORANT tournament will take place over four days (from April 6 to 9) and will feature Acend, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Guild Esports, Alliance, Team Heretics, Team Vitality, FunPlus Phoenix, and Opportunists.

You can watch every match at www.twitch.tv/valorant.

The victors and high placers of the tournament will be one step closer to Reykjavik, Iceland, where Masters Two will be held in an offline environment. Acend were the victors of Masters One, defeating Team Heretics in the grand finals with a thrilling 3-2 finish.

With sparse spots left, all teams will be on edge when they try to punch their tickets to Iceland.

Here are the bracket and scores of the games that have been played in the tournament thus far.

Bracket and schedule (times in CT)

Screengrab via VLR.GG

Scores

Quarterfinals

Acend 1-1 Ninjas in Pyjamas Haven 13-9 Acend Icebox 13-10 Ninjas in Pyjamas

Guild Esports vs. Alliance

Team Heretics vs. Opportunists

FunPlus Phoenix vs. Team Vitality

This article will be updated throughout the duration of the event.

