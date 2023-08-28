Good Kill Hunting: What Ben Affleck’s VALORANT mains say about the movie star

VALORANT Champions 2023 brought with it all the storylines, gameplay, and production value that we’ve come to expect from Riot Games esports. And also Ben Affleck.

That’s right, not only did Academy Award-winning writer, director, and actor Ben Affleck attend Champions for a glimpse of Evil Geniuses’ triumph, but he also had a few things to say about the tactical shooter and which agents he mains. In doing so, he joined the swelling ranks of celebrity VALORANT players and fans, which is a club that also includes Marvel and Barbie star Simu Liu, as well as maybe Elon Musk.

Place your bets now on which agents Affleck likes to play!

Thank you, Bennifer Updates! Despite mentioning he’s a bit “promiscuous” in who he chooses to play as, Affleck namedropped two agents he likes to play: KAY/O and Raze.

Now, the joys of Raze are simple and pure for most; Paint Shells and Boom Bots that she can use for anything from clearing a corner to forcing a defender off of a spike defuse, movement options aplenty with her Blast Packs, and a literal bazooka in her Showstopper—Raze is a great time for anyone that appreciates blowing up some pixels.

KAY/O, on the other hand, reveals a level of refinement and culture to Affleck’s gameplay. KAY/O is not an agent that someone labels their main if they just want to hop into a game or two and frag out to the best of their abilities. His flashes and the information he gathers via the ZERO/POINT knife are far more team-oriented than your average duelist. Not only is Affleck a VALORANT player; he’s willing to put in work for the whole team to benefit, too.

At least, the Good Will Hunting star is very well-positioned for success in the next VALORANT patch with his favorite agents. And who knows? Maybe that KAY/O flashing for your next entry has a couple of Oscars sitting behind them.

