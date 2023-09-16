Global Esports signs fan favorite VALORANT player in 2024 roster rebuild

Get ready for some antics, on and off the stage.

After stepping away from Paper Rex’s starting lineup for VALORANT Champions 2023, one of the most beloved members of the competitive scene will be getting a new start.

Benedict “Benkai” Tan will join Global Esports for the 2024 season, becoming the first piece to the organization’s full roster rebuild as they try to turn their fortunes around after a disappointing year.

A lot has been said, a lot has been unsaid, all we have to say is – it’s time to prove again.

Welcome to GE; On behalf of SA we all look forward to all your experience and all your antics!❤️#VCT #GEFighting pic.twitter.com/ZxY8MinFh8 — Global Esports (@GlobalEsportsIn) September 16, 2023

The team struggled over the last season with multiple subpar performances, from an early exit at the 2023 LOCK//IN, ending in eighth place through the Pacific regular season, and dropping out of the Last Chance Qualifier. As a result, the team parted ways with its entire starting lineup this past September, marking the beginning of a full roster revamping.

Meanwhile, Benkai will finally get a chance to step onto the competitive stage again after getting benched right before Masters Tokyo. His last match was on April 15, before he was subbed out, and Paper Rex eventually ran with the final iteration of its roster featuring something, f0rsakeN, mindfreak, Jinggg, and d4v4i.

The 26-year-old will lead the way for Global Esports with his veteran experience and in-game leadership, along with his happy-go-lucky attitude that has garnered him so many fans around the world. Many people missed Benkai’s on-stage antics, ranging from stepping onto the stage in a dinosaur costume to his well-versed commentary on broadcast as an analyst.

Global Esports will, however, have to build a successful team around the fan favorite in the months to come as they ramp up towards the new year. They will need to create a squad that can contend with the likes of Paper Rex, DRX, and T1 if they hope to break into international competition.

