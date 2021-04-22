Gen.G VALORANT benches huynh after team fails to reach Challengers 2

After stumbling at the final hurdle of the VCT NA Challengers Two open qualifier, Gen.G has moved huynh to the bench.
This move comes after the VALORANT team's loss to TSM in the final round of the VCT NA Challengers Two open qualifiers. Had they won that series, they would be competing in Challengers Two for a spot in the Stage Two NA Challengers Final.
Huynh was a part of the original roster known as FRENCH CANADIANS that joined Gen.G last May. The roster found a lot of early success, winning several tournaments and consistently remaining one of North America's best teams.
Only two of the players from the original roster remain on Gen.G, though: Anthony "gMd" Guimond and Michael "MkaeL" De Luca. Both Keven "PLAYER1" Champagne and Loic "effys" Sauvageau left Gen.G and qualified for the Challengers Final under the Version1 banner.
In his own post, huynh said he's still under contract with Gen.G but is being allowed to explore options with other teams and rosters. Huynh has primarily played duelist, most notably Jett, for Gen.G but said he's also open to other roles.
