Gen.G VALORANT benches huynh after team fails to reach Challengers 2

One of the region's most proficient Jett players has been benched.

After stumbling at the final hurdle of the VCT NA Challengers Two open qualifier, Gen.G has moved huynh to the bench.

This move comes after the VALORANT team's loss to TSM in the final round of the VCT NA Challengers Two open qualifiers. Had they won that series, they would be competing in Challengers Two for a spot in the Stage Two NA Challengers Final.

As of today, @HUYNH_CS is benched from the #GenGVAL starting roster.



Everyone, continue to show your love and support for Huynh as he’s been an integral part of our roster since the beta. From winning our first tournament to now, we appreciate all that you’ve done for us! 💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/QKlRrHf3JV — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) April 22, 2021

Huynh was a part of the original roster known as FRENCH CANADIANS that joined Gen.G last May. The roster found a lot of early success, winning several tournaments and consistently remaining one of North America's best teams.

Only two of the players from the original roster remain on Gen.G, though: Anthony "gMd" Guimond and Michael "MkaeL" De Luca. Both Keven "PLAYER1" Champagne and Loic "effys" Sauvageau left Gen.G and qualified for the Challengers Final under the Version1 banner.

In his own post, huynh said he's still under contract with Gen.G but is being allowed to explore options with other teams and rosters. Huynh has primarily played duelist, most notably Jett, for Gen.G but said he's also open to other roles.

