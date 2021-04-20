NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2 main event: Scores, standings, bracket, and schedule

The top four will go to Challengers Finals.

The NA VCT Stage Two Challengers Two closed event is almost here, which means it’ll soon be time to find the final four VALORANT teams going to Challengers Finals. 100 Thieves, Version1, XSET, and Envy have already qualified for the event.

Cloud9 Blue, T1, ANDBOX, Sentinels, Immortals, TSM, Built By Gamers, and NRG have made it through the open gauntlet for this portion of the tournament. But it's unclear who will take the crown when all is said and done. Sentinels are still the kings of NA until proven otherwise, but Immortals, TSM, C9 Blue, and T1 have had strong showings thus far.

The two teams that survive Challengers Finals will qualify for the first international VALORANT LAN, Masters Two in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Here's the bracket and schedule for the NA VCT Stage Two Challengers Two main event.

Scores

April 22

Cloud9 Blue vs. T1: 2pm CT

ANDBOX vs. Sentinels: 2pm CT

Immortals vs. TSM: 4:30pm CT

Built By Gamers vs. NRG: 4:30pm CT

Bracket

Bracket via VLR.GG

This article will be updated throughout the duration of the tournament.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.