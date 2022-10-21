Gen.G signs South Korean roster headlined by Meteor for VCT 2023

The organization has secured six players and two coaches for next year.

Gen.G has put together a South Korean VALORANT roster to play in the VCT Pacific league in 2023. The organization acquired the services of former Northeption player Kim “Meteor” Tae-O, Lee “k1Ng” Seung-won, Kang “iNTRO” Seung-gyun, Yu “TS” Tae-seok, Yeom “eKo” Wang-ryong, and Kim “Secret” Ha-jin.

Gen.G was previously fielding a North American roster but shifted to Asian VALORANT after applying for a partnership spot in the Pacific league. The organization also signed former Northeption coach Lee “bail” Sung-jae and promoted the Australian skipper Chris “Elmapuddy” Tebbit to head coach.

Meteor spent the competitive season of 2022 playing for Northeption, putting up great numbers with Jett. He averaged 272.9 ACS, 1.37 K/D, 174.2 ADR, and 0.96 kills per round in the past three months with the agent, according to VLR.gg.

K1Ng, eKo, and TS played for On Sla2ers in 2022, while iNTRO spent time in DWG KIA, ENTER FORCE.36, and in the Japanese organization REJECT before joining Gen.G. Secret will likely be the sixth player on the roster as he was the one who played the least in 2022.

Gen.G hopes this South Korean roster will be able to accomplish what its former North American rosters didn’t. The organization had a rough year in 2022 after the team didn’t qualify for VCT 2022 North America Challengers One and Two, leaving them to play in minor events.

The VCT 2023 Pacific league will feature Gen.G, ZETA DIVISION, T1, DRX, Paper Rex, DetonatioN Gaming, Team Secret, Talon Esports, Rex Regum Qeon, and Global Esports.