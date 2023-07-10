Gamebreaking Jett, Deadlock combo unlocks one of VALORANT’s secret vantage points

With Deadlock still being a fresh face in the VALORANT lineup, crafty players are slowly finding weird interactions between her unique utility, other agents, and maps—and today’s Jett combo even opens up a secret slice of the Fracture battleground.

The VALORANT exploit in question, shared by one player on July 9, lets Jett explore a forbidden section of Fracture below the long ziplines in the middle of the map.

On top of the glitchy adventure, these Jett players who take advantage of Deadlock’s signature ability, Barrier Mesh, can actually see through the walls to shoot enemies and even eliminate opponents trying to plant the spike. It’s the perfect combination of some very interesting VALORANT sightseeing and an easy path to victory.

The trick is simple—by having Barrier Mesh block the zipline path in attacker spawn, Jett will get stuck at the beginning of the zipline. If you wait long enough, it will eventually prompt you to press ‘F’ to dismount.

Once the barrier is broken by Deadlock or another VALORANT player, Jett can dismount, use her passive Drift ability to glide forward, and then Updraft to a platform on the right when she’s close enough. This will bring her to a hidden area where she can see the whole A site on Fracture, including where to plant the spike.

Using a medium or high-penetration weapon, Jett can then shoot and kill enemies who enter and try to plant on the site as though she’s shooting through a wall. She can also watch players passing through Gate, Dish, and Main on the A side.

Perhaps the most interesting thing is Jett can stand directly below A Ropes and can shoot enemies but cannot be shot at in return.

Related: VALORANT Deadlock tips and tricks: How to best play Deadlock

Needless to say, this is not a bug that will be staying in the game for long, though for the time being the VALORANT devs have yet to respond to the glitch.

About the author