G2 signs davidp to VALORANT team

The former CS:GO pro first played as a stand-in for the team.

G2 Esports has added David “davidp” Prins to its VALORANT team, the organization announced today. He initially played as stand-in for G2 in the WePlay! Invitational tournament, which is part of the VALORANT Ignition Series.

Davidp officialy joins the team with Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, Jacob “pyth” Mourujärvi, Patryk “paTiTek” Fabrowski, and capitan Óscar “mixwell” Cañellas Colocho. G2 came in first place in the WePlay! Invitational against fish123 on July 19.

You didn't really think we'd sign someone else right?



Welcome @G2Davidp_ to G2 VALORANT! pic.twitter.com/kAtyC3za6R — G2 Esports (@G2esports) July 31, 2020

The 25-year-old is a Belgian former professional CS:GO player. He started playing professionally in 2014, later joining PENTA Esports in 2016. He passed through several organizations until he landed on the French team 3DMAX in 2018.

Davidp won two notable tournaments while he was a CS:GO pro. He helped 3DMAX win the ESEA MDL Europe season 28 in September 2018 and the ESEA season 29 Global Challenge in December 2018, beating Kinguin in both grand finals.

In 2019, he joined Team Heretics for six months. After leaving Heretics in January, davidp gathered other players to play in ESEA MDL Europe, first under the tag of Demolition Crew and most recently under mens. He played his last official CS:GO match on May 6, according to HLTV’s database.

While the team doesn’t have any upcoming matches scheduled, the new G2 VALORANT player also plays the game on his Twitch channel.