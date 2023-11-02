G2 JonahP addresses ‘poorly timed’ VALORANT listen-in during Sentinels showmatch

After a long first day of VALORANT at the Sentinels Invitational, G2’s Jonah “JonahP” Pulice addressed a brief listen-in that caught the attention of the co-streaming players and fans of the G2 vs. Sentinels showmatch.

The listen-in occurred during the third round of the second map of the series on Haven after G2 got an opening kill early in the round. While both JonahP and teammate Valyn are in A Short, Valyn asks JonahP to send his Trailblazer through the Viper wall. “Just stop talking,” JonahP replied, “Just let me heal and reset, we got a kill.”

Tweeting so I can sleep tn- this listen-in was so poorly timed w/o context. We've talked as a team abt problems overcomming & missing timings, & this is 1 part of a convo to try to settle us down before repeating mistakes. that's why it looks like I'm being disrespectful to Jake pic.twitter.com/6oA1iFIFXN — G2 JonahP 🇮🇹🇨🇦 (@JonahP_) November 2, 2023

The round didn’t end up going G2’s way, with a couple of uncoordinated gunfights going the way of Mouhamed “johnqt” Ouarid, turning the round back in favor of Sentinels. But after the round, all that the members of the co-stream could talk about was the comm from JonahP.

“I didn’t like that comm,” co-stream host Tarik said as the round wound down, with former NRG players FNS and s0m adding that it was getting “tense,” and that the G2 players might be getting “tired and angry.” When responding to a viewer comment asking if comms like that are common on a pro team, tarik said “It’s just not the right way to say it.”

Hours later, after the match had concluded, JonahP addressed the clip late at night, which he said was a “poorly timed” listen-in that lacked context.

“We’ve talked as a team about problems over-comming and missing timings, and this is [one] part of a [conversation] to settle us down before repeating mistakes. That’s why it looks like I’m being disrespectful to [Valyn],” JonahP said.

“I’ve been with these guys for so long and anyone that knows me can vouch that I’m extremely laid back,” JonahP wrote in a follow-up reply. “When it comes to competing I will get dead serious and assertive, but I’d never intentionally act out or disrespect my teammates. Tomorrow will be better from us, class in session.”

G2 has struggled in their offseason showmatches, with two losses to Sentinels and one to Oxygen. The team will look to rebound with a match versus Moist x Shopify today at 7pm CT.