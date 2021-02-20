G2, Alliance, Fnatic, and Heretics qualify for VCT EU Challengers 2 main event

Four VALORANT teams have conquered the VCT European Challengers Two open qualifier, setting the field for the main event. G2 Esports, Alliance, Fnatic, and Team Heretics join Ninjas in Pyjamas, OG, Wave Esports, and FunPlus Phoenix in the closed qualifier.

G2 Esports' dominant run at the Challengers One qualifiers came to a crashing end at the hands of NiP. This meant there'd be another open qualifier run for the top EU team, but they weren't to be denied a second time. In the final round of the open qualifier, G2 faced the unsigned Finnish roster Animel and quickly beat them in two maps.

Done and Dusted. Playoffs here we come. pic.twitter.com/MaZzxG5EEz — G2 Esports (@G2esports) February 18, 2021

Alliance's debut event went swimmingly, dispatching the dangerous Team Liquid before defeating French squad DfuseTeam in the final round. Their first map on Haven was a multi-OT affair, but they rolled over the French side on Ascent 13-6 to close out the series.

Fnatic and Guild had an excellent, back-and-forth series in the final round. But it ended in heartbreaking fashion for Guild, who were unable to plant the spike in time in overtime of map three. Fnatic snuck by and will face FPX in the closed qualifier.

The EU First Strike champions, Team Heretics, were pushed to the limit by unsigned Polish roster Chakalaka. Heretics eventually prevailed in three maps, though.

After an incredibly close 13-7 map, @TeamHeretics are through to playoffs! #VCT pic.twitter.com/Wu6ayBW2je — VALORANT Champions Tour EU (@valesports_eu) February 19, 2021

The closed qualifier main event for EU Challengers Two will be a single round of best-of-three series. Wave Esports will take on Alliance, NiP will face G2, FPX play Fnatic, and OG will go up against Heretics. The first series starts on Feb. 20 at 10am CT.

