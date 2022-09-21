FPX to reportedly field offers for VALORANT team after failed VCT partnership bid

All of the players could be gone before 2023.

FunPlus Phoenix is reportedly ready to begin hearing offers for its European VALORANT roster after failing to obtain partnership in the EMEA league for VCT next year.

FPX is putting their players on the market, according to a report from Dexerto. This comes ahead of what promises to be an exciting VALORANT free agency period across the world before the VCT leagues begin with the Sao Paulo kickoff tournament featuring all 30 teams across the three leagues.

FPX has been competing in EMEA over the past couple years. The EMEA partnered league will feature Fnatic, Team Vitality, Team Liquid, Karmine Corp, Team Heretics, KOI, Giants, NAVI, FUT Esports, and BBL Esports.

FPX reportedly applied for a spot in the Asia Pacific league as well. The organization itself is based in China and fields a prominent Chinese League of Legends team that competes in the LPL and won Worlds 2019. The Pacific league includes ZETA DIVISION, DetonatioN Gaming, Gen.G, T1, DRX, Team Secret, Paper Rex, Rex Regum Qeon, Talon Esports, and Global Esports.

The current FPX roster consists of Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin, and Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks, as well as coach Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren.

The team had a solid campaign in EMEA in 2021 but broke out in 2022, becoming one of the best teams in the world. They finished top two in both EMEA stages, finished fourth at Champions, and won Masters Copenhagen. They had numerous setbacks, though. The team was unable to compete at Reykjavík this year, they were forced to play with a sub to start their Copenhagen run, and multiple players fell ill during Champions.