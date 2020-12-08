FPX drops Meddo from VALORANT roster

The dominant VALORANT team will look in another direction for their Cypher player.

Following a disappointing finish in VALORANT’s First Strike tournament, FunPlus Phoenix and Johan “Meddo” Renbjörk Lundborg have agreed to part ways, the org announced today.

FPX were knocked out in the semifinals of First Strike by an upstart SUMN FC roster. They were one of the favorites to win the entire tournament and had been one of Europe’s best VALORANT teams for quite some time.

We'd like to say farewell and thanks to our colleague, companion, and friend, @MeddoVAL. He will no longer serve for FPX VALORANT under mutual agreement.



Meddo is now available to explore more options in VALORANT esports, and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors! pic.twitter.com/NWmdYcx5OI — FunPlus PhoeniX (@FPX_Esports) December 8, 2020

Meddo himself said he was “surprised” by the move. “I was surprised when I got the news yesterday, but I sincerely wish the boys best of luck in the future,” Meddo said. “I’ve had a blast playing with them and got a lot of experience as a player.”

I was surprised when i got the news yesterday, but i sincerely wish the boys best of luck in the future.

I've had a blast playing with them and got a lot of experience as a player. I also want to thank @FPX_Esports for giving me the chance to play fulltime! https://t.co/7Ctvhjl8QJ — Meddo (@MeddoVAL) December 8, 2020

The move had nothing to do with the team’s underwhelming First Strike performance, though, according to FPX’s general manager.

Our decision has nothing to do with our results in the First Strike. I would also like our fans to stay patient and to have faith in our decisions.



My statement is in the newspost. ⬇️ https://t.co/CzsjHAMa6r — Petar Peca Markovic (@pecagg) December 8, 2020

“Our decision has nothing to do with our results in the First Strike,” said Petar “Peca” Markovic. “I would also like our fans to stay patient and to have faith in our decisions.”

FPX will be in the market for a Cypher player following the release of Meddo.