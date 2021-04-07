FPX crush Vitality on Haven to win VCT Stage 2 Challengers One quarterfinal

FunPlus Phoenix absolutely dominated Team Vitality on Haven today to solidify their 2-0 quarterfinal win in the VCT Stage Two Challengers One closed portion of the tournament.

The first map, Split, was hotly contested between the pair. The final score was 13-9 and FPX were carried by Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov's staggering 32/13 K/D. ANGE1 and FPX have been one of the early adopters of Astra and showed how powerful she can be in the right hands through efficient utility usage that led to impact frags.

While ANGE1 had the biggest impact, he was far from the only player in the server. Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky showed up big when FPX was down 9-8 on Split with a massive one-vs-two clutch from B Heaven. Vitality gave Shao the space he needed to gain the first tick on the spike defusal and he took matters into his own hands from there.

The clutch minister of Valorant does it again. @Shaolele show is on air again on #VALORANTChallengers pic.twitter.com/CVhoyq1gMe — FPX (@FPX_Esports) April 7, 2021

ANGE1 didn't have as much of an impact on Haven, but the rest of FPX caught up. Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström and Dmitriy "dimasick" Matvienko each notched over a 3.0 K/D ratio en route to a 13-1 romp.

Overall, ANGE1 notched 46 kills and just 21 deaths.

FPX will move on to face Opportunists, who just knocked one of the tournament favorites, Team Heretics, out in the quarterfinal round. Vitality, on the other hand, will head back to the drawing board. They'll have to qualify for the next Challengers event through the open bracket.

