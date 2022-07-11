FPX confirms SUYGETSU unable to attend VCT Masters Copenhagen, SEIDER to step up to roster instead

Despite finally being able to attend a Masters event, FPX’s VALORANT team have been hit with some unfortunate news this morning.

The organization has confirmed it will be fielding Mathias “SEIDER” Seider for VCT Masters Copenhagen instead of Dmitry “SUYGETSU“ Ilyushin. The latter won’t be able to travel to the capital of Denmark due to visa issues, which was first reported by Dot Esports on July 8.

“Whilst we have been working hard on getting SUYGETSU to the event, the time of getting his visa approval still remains uncertain,” FPX said in an official statement. “Our eyes have been set on bringing in someone who can match his level of skill and we’re excited to welcome SEIDER to our squad.”

[FPX Valorant Roster Update]

With VCT Masters Copenhagen is around the corner, we have an update regarding the team lineup in the group stage. pic.twitter.com/2XhJnKpjLM — FPX (@FPX_Esports) July 11, 2022

The Dane has plenty of experience, having played for teams such as Alliance, Wave Esports, and CG Esports. VCT Masters Copenhagen, however, will be the player’s biggest challenge to date.

Things could have been much worse for FPX. Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky barely acquired a visa on time. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, many European countries have banned travel from Russia, preventing FPX players from attending international events.

FPX will begin their journey at VCT Masters Copenhagen today at 10am CT against XERXIA.