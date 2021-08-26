FPX benches ShadoW, dimasick following disappointing results in VCT

Tobias “ShadoW” Flodström and Dmitriy “dimasick” Matvienko have been removed from FunPlus Phoenix’s starting VALORANT lineup, the organization told VLR.gg today.

This news comes just three days after the roster changes were reported by VLR.gg and freelance reporters Arran “Halo” Spake and Krystian Terpiński. ShadoW had been a part of FPX since the organization entered VALORANT‘s professional scene with players from PartyParrots and FABRIKEN, while dimasick was signed in January. The pair helped the team win the EU VCT: Stage Two Challengers One, but FPX weren’t able to qualify for either VCT Masters Reykjavik or Berlin, which ultimately led to the roster overhaul.

I'm benched from @FPX_Esports

I would like to say thank you very much to my teammates and of course @d00mbr0s and @pecagg

it was a wonderful 8months in my career

FPX will be in my heart 🖤

Still under contract but looking for a new team.

For enquiries – [email protected] — FPX dimasick (@dimasickCSGO) August 26, 2021

“We at FPX are constantly striving to reach the top,” team manager Petar “peca” Marković said in a statement provided to VLR.gg. “Unfortunately, we have failed to do so this season; therefore, we are about to make some changes and prepare ourselves for the next season with a fresh lineup.”

It’s unclear who FPX will bring in to complete the lineup, but peca said the organization is “trialing top-tier talent” for 2022. FPX can’t qualify for the Last Chance Qualifier, which will see one team secure a spot at VALORANT Champions in December.

ShadoW and dimasick will remain under contract with FPX but are allowed to look for a new opportunity elsewhere. For now, the international team’s roster is depleted to Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky, Pontus “Zyppan” Eek, and coach Erik “d00mbr0s” Sandgren.

