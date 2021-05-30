Fnatic’s Magnum: Korea deserved 2 spots at VCT Masters 2 Reykjavik

Fnatic defeated NUTURN in the lower finals of the VALORANT Masters Two Reykjavik tournament to secure their spot against Sentinels in the grand finals. But NUTURN took the series to game three and put up an incredible fight, which led some of the Fnatic roster to say they believe that Korea deserved two spots in Iceland.

In a post-game press conference, Fnatic’s Magnum explained how NUTURN’s playstyle was different and tough to counter.

After beating NUTURN 2-1 today, Fnatic's @domaVALORANT and @just_magnum said Korea deserved more than 1 slot at Masters



Fortunately for Masters 3 at Berlin, they will be given 2 slots. #VALORANTMasters



“They showed me something that they deserved a slot here, and I think they should, to be honest, have two slots, as in Korea. It would be interesting to play Vision Strikers,” Magnum said.

NUTURN entered Masters Two on an incredible winning streak, including a win against Vision Strikers, the team that held the longest winning streak in VALORANT history. These two teams have some of the best players in the world, but only one team from the region competed in the first international VALORANT tournament.

Many fans were disappointed that Vision Strikers would not be competing in the first international LAN despite their incredible run in Korea. Luckily, the next Masters event in Berlin has two allocated spots for Korea, and Magnum might get his chance to compete against Vision Strikers. Masters Three Berlin will feature the best 16 teams in the world and provide more opportunities for regional teams to prove themselves in an international setting.