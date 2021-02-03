Fnatic signs SUMN FC VALORANT stack

After teasing the move yesterday, Fnatic officially moved into the European VALORANT scene today by signing the entire SUMN FC roster.

It was only a matter of time before an org decided to sign Jake "Boaster" Howlett and the SUMN FC stack following their impressive performance over the last few months, which included a second-place finish in First Strike Europe.

The squad was formed at the start of August when Boaster and a handful of other players grouped up. And outside of bringing in Kostas "tsack" Theodoropoulos to replace Denis "dinkzj" Tkachev in September, the team has stuck together and made waves in EU competitions. The roster includes Boaster, Domagoj “Doma” Fancev, James “Mistic” Orfila, Muhammad “Moe40” Hariff, tsack, and coach Jacob "mini" Harris.

“We’re so excited to finally join VALORANT,” Fnatic CGO Patrik “cArn” Sättermon said. "It’s been the number one thing fans have been asking for since the game launched, and we’ve taken our time to identify a roster that fits our vision of competing for the top titles in every game we enter.”

After their breakout performance at First Strike Europe, SUMN FC became the highlight of EU’s free agent pool and Fnatic decided to make the signing.

“This group of players have more than proven their talent in recent months, holding their own against the European elite in every tournament they compete in, without the support of a salary or organization,” Fnatic VALORANT team director Colin Johnson said. “With the help of Fnatic and our High Performance Unit, we want to push them to reach that next level and win every tournament they compete in.”

The team will compete under the Fnatic banner during the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021, starting with EU Challengers Stage One on Feb. 4.