Floppy, Xeppaa officially join Cloud9 VALORANT

Ricky “floppy” Kemer has officially joined the Cloud9 VALORANT team, the organization announced today. The move was initially reported by Upcomer’s George Geddes and Max “SolGoat” Wallace of Rush B Media last week. Erick “Xeppaa” Bach has been added to the team, too.

Floppy was a part of the C9 CS:GO project, dubbed the "Colossus," featuring public salaries for the first time in esports history. The massively expensive project fell short and the players from the project all went their separate ways.

Xeppaa was a part of the highly-touted, young Chaos CS:GO roster. He was mentored by Joshua "steel" Nissan while with Chaos. Both are now in VALORANT, with steel starring for 100 Thieves.

This one's no imposter ඞ



We're excited to announce that @floppyCSGO has joined #C9BLUE! pic.twitter.com/KwMH6X52Gr — Cloud9 (@Cloud9) April 19, 2021

Despite initial struggles throughout 2020, C9's VALORANT squad seems to be on the right track in 2021. Their revamped roster is performing well, notching upset wins over Immortals and Gen.G in the open portion of VCT Stage Two: Challengers Two.

Barring any more announcements or roster changes, it appears that C9 will use a six-man roster.

Cloud9 CS:GO ship off their North American barbed anchor to a new European based home in the form of the Colossus!



🔹 Player: Ricky "floppy" Kemery

🔹 Role: Rifler / Anchor / Loveable Troll



🔹 Contract length: 3 year (Starting 10/02/2020)



🔹 Deal Value: $432,000#C9win https://t.co/4iGzWs3Eku — HenryG (@HenryGcsgo) October 7, 2020

C9's VALORANT team is playing for a lot in the upcoming tournament. High placements will guarantee a spot in Challengers Finals, where there will be two spots at Masters in Reykjavik, Iceland up for grabs. The upcoming Masters event is the first international LAN event in VALORANT history. C9 will have a tall task of trying to beat out teams like 100 Thieves, Sentinels, and FaZe Clan for the spot. But with the talent they have, it seems like a mere matter of time before they're competing for top spots.

C9's roster will consist of floppy, Xeppaa, Mitch Semago, Nathan "leaf" Orf, Son "xeta" Seon-ho, and Michael "poiz" Possis.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.