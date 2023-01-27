FaZe to face G2 in the opening match of 2023 VALORANT Challengers North America

The schedule for the first split of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league has been announced today.

Tournament host Knights revealed today that G2 and FaZe Clan will face off against each other in the opening matchup, which is set to begin on Feb. 1. That match will be followed by The Guard against Disguised to conclude the first day of competition.

Which matchup are you looking forward to the most?



📅 Split 1: Feb. 1 – Mar. 17@eBay – @invstreams pic.twitter.com/MQ1hcLD1O4 — Knights Arena (@KnightsArena) January 27, 2023

TSM fans will need to check in on Feb. 2 when the team is set to play Dark Ratio in their first matchup. Other teams such as M80, Shopify, Oxygen Esports, BreaThru, and OREsports are set to play during the week, too.

Disguised will face off against Dark Ratio in the second week of the tournament, while M80 will play TSM, which is arguably the matchup of the week.

The opening match will mark the first time FaZe and G2 face off against each other in VALORANT history. Both teams will have a point to prove, with FaZe yet to play a professional match since last August. G2, however, moved its operations to North America after being unable to secure a partnership with VALORANT developer Riot Games to compete in the Americas international league.

Streamer Disguised Toast, who owns his own VALORANT team in Challengers, tweeted his thoughts today on the fact that his roster will face off against The Guard, widely known as one of the best teams in Challengers, for his team’s opening match.

you're telling me we have to play the #1 rated team in challengers for our first official VCT match? pic.twitter.com/fO30YvXO1M — DSG Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 27, 2023

The first split of VALORANT Challengers in North America is set to begin on Feb. 1 and conclude on March 14.