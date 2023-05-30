Fans determine the perfect first-round buy as VALORANT Patch 6.11 implodes pistol meta

The upcoming VALORANT Patch 6.11 pistol changes have divided the community who are looking for the “best gun” for pistol round buys ahead of the new update—with the yielding discussion possibly allowing players a smoother transition into the new first-round meta.

Patch 6.11 intends to end the Shorty and Frenzy era and welcome a new age of Classic, Ghost, and Sheriff purchases once more as fans prep for the next stage in VALORANT’s pistol life cycle.

Some members of the VALORANT community even broke it up to cater to particular agents like Sage via a May 29 Reddit thread. While there was a strong Ghost presence, it doesn’t mean the other pistols are being left behind.

Sage’s kit was mentioned frequently throughout the thread, with players suggesting the best course of action was to stick to a Classic, focusing on a “light shield” and wall purchase.

The beloved Ghost garnered some respect as fans pointed to its accuracy and ability to one-tap agents who avoid buying light armor.

Some VALORANT players reveled in the current Shorty and Frenzy meta plaguing the initial rounds in every match. It appears a portion of gamers use the Shorty to watch their opponents “mental deteriorate” just as the game begins.

Unfortunately for these Frenzy and Shorty lovers, the meta must come to an end. The Shorty will suffer a reduction in ammunition and an increase in price, while the Frenzy’s spray patterns will be nerfed dramatically.

This could see Chamber make his resurgence after a flurry of nerfs saw his pick rate fall heavily over the past year. A series of buffs relating to his teleports and ultimate shot speed, paired with his deadly Headhunter pistol, might mean he becomes a viable choice for the early game going forward.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t tear the whole scene up like he did only a year ago.

