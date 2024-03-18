Famed VALORANT coach Woohoojin admits Radiant account was boosted, now faces Riot ban

Popular VALORANT content creator and coach Woohoojin has admitted his account was boosted to Radiant but still claims he’s hit the highest rank on his own—he just doesn’t have proof.

On March 16, Woohoojin addressed recent allegations claiming he’s not the Radiant VALORANT player the community assumed he was. In a March 15 Reddit thread, members of the fandom shared evidence of suspicious activity relating to Woohoojin’s account. Based on data from Tracker.gg, tweets, and streams, it appeared the coach was sharing his account with an actual VALORANT Radiant player known as JeyG. In response, Woohoojin confirmed the account sharing, explaining that the two had made a deal: “If I could coach him to Radiant, he would boost an account to get me the Radiant buddy. It was cringe.”

Woohoojin’s boosted VALORANT account has since fallen to Ascendant Three. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Tracker.gg

Woohoojin went on to say the whole boosting situation happened before he had plans of becoming a content creator. However, sharing an account and being boosted is more serious than just a “stupid, cringe thing [he] did in the past.” First, sharing an account is against Riot’s terms of service, which should result in some kind of ban. Secondly, this Radiant status is a huge part of his brand and image as a coach. If you scroll through his YouTube channel, you’ll find the Radiant symbol or the word in a lot of the thumbnails and titles. After all, Radiant is the highest rank in VALORANT and the prestige is designed to draw in new viewers, especially ones looking for guidance.

The thing is, you can still be a fantastic coach without being Radiant. You could argue Woohoojin’s coaching is still valuable and has helped many players rank up, even if he’s currently ranked at Ascendant Three. But from a content standpoint, it sounds a lot more authoritative if you have the Radiant credentials to back you up. Why go to an Ascendant or Immortal coach when you can go straight to a Radiant coach? Even if Woohoojin didn’t initially intend to do anything malicious with the boosted Radiant account, it does feel as though it ended up being used as a shortcut to becoming the most well-known VALORANT players for coaching content.

When asked if he’s ever hit Radiant on his own, the VALORANT coach said, “I have, but I don’t have proof, so I’m just gonna say no.” Proof can come in different forms, such as checking account details on Tracker.gg or showing off a Radiant gun buddy, but then we’d question if that was another boosting situation. At this point, there’s just a lot of broken trust between Woohoojin and the VALORANT fans who’ve supported his videos. That’s why he’s said he’ll work toward hitting Radiant with Raze on-stream for everyone to see for themselves.

