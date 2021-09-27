Evil Geniuses sign Boostio to VALORANT roster

Evil Geniuses has officially added Kelden “Boostio” Pupello to its starting VALORANT roster, the organization announced today. Boostio played with the team during the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship in August where they lost in the semifinals against Cloud9 Blue.

Boostio is a Jett player who will bring a lot of potential to the EG roster. He’s a former Overwatch player who switched to VALORANT in July 2020.

You asked. We listened. We play as one.



Please welcome @Boostio to our VALORANT squad. #LIVEEVIL pic.twitter.com/Ca64STdk51 — Evil Geniuses (@EvilGeniuses) September 27, 2021

He spent time with Second Wind before transferring to Spacestation Gaming, where he stayed during Stage One and Two of the VALORANT Champions Tour. Spacestation Gaming never qualified for a Challengers main event and Boostio left the team in April. He bounced between rosters before trialing with Team Basilisk and eventually EG. Boostio and the rest of the team made it to the semifinals in the Nerd Street Gamers Summer Championship, defeating Pioneers and Built By Gamers along the way.

Despite losing against Cloud9 Blue in the semifinals, EG still decided to sign Boostio to its VALORANT roster. Head coach Christine “potter” Chi described Boostio in the announcement video as a confident player with a lot of energy and raw skill. Boostio also expressed his desire to face Cloud9 Blue again in the future to get revenge for their defeat in the Summer Championship.

The new EG roster features Boostio, Daniel “roca” Gustaferri, Brandon “BRANTED” Ballard, Mike “pho” Panza, Nolan “Temperature” Pepper, head coach potter, and assistant coach Jimmy “LiN” Lin.

