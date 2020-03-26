Sova is a charming, long blonde-haired Russian with a chiseled jawline, a bionic eye, and a bow and arrow. He’s VALORANT’s answer to Hanzo and Legolas and he has a few tricks up his sleeve.

He tracks, finds, and eliminates enemies with ruthless efficiency and precision—and he does it with style. His custom bow and incredible scouting abilities ensure that even if you run, you can’t hide.

Sova is another utility-focused agent, similar to Viper. His abilities play to his team’s strength, scouting out opponents and using communication to his advantage. If you like to take charge and lead your team to the win, Sova is the agent for you.

Here’s everything we know about VALORANT’s Sova so far.

Abilities

Shock Bolt – Fire an explosive bolt that emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact.

Owl Drone – Deploy a pilotable drone that can fire a dart that will Reveal enemies who are hit.

Signature Ability: Recon Bolt – Fire a bolt that deploys a sonar emitter. The sonar pings tag nearby enemies, causing them to be revealed. Can be destroyed.

Ultimate: Hunter’s Fury – Fire up to three deadly energy blasts that spear across the entire map. Each hit enemy takes heavy damage and is marked.

Game plan

Image via Riot Games

Sova’s kit revolves around finding enemies before they find him. His abilities allow him to scout the map and catch out unsuspected targets.

He isn’t all about surveillance, though. Like every agent in VALORANT, he can deal a hefty amount of damage. In fact, half of his abilities, including his ultimate, focus on fragging.

Sova players should look to use his signature recon bolt as frequently as possible. The arrow deploys a sonar emitter that pings nearby enemies, causing them to be revealed. It’s basically Hanzo’s sonic arrow from Overwatch, but it can be killed and it only reveals enemies in its line-of-sight.

If Sova has a secure position, particularly on the attacking side, he can use his owl drone to pick off enemies. Finding a vantage point, flying above the bomb site, and shooting a dart will reveal a target.

If possible, Sova should look to sit in the backline of his team. He’ll likely prefer a sniper rifle or an assault rifle over an SMG or shotgun. His abilities are built for long-range gunfights, meaning he should tread lightly.

His ultimate ability, Hunter’s Fury, fires up to three deadly energy blasts that spear across the entire map. It’s essentially a sniper rifle that packs an extra punch. If he has to get up close and personal, though, he has his shock bolt. It emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact and deals a significant amount of damage.