EU VCT Stage 2 Challengers Two: Bracket, schedule, scores, and standings

Only two EU spots in the Challengers Final remain.

The second European Challengers event for the VALORANT Champions Tour is underway and the final two slots for the EMEA Challengers Final are on the line.

An eight-team, single-elimination bracket will produce the two surviving teams over four days of high-stakes VALORANT action. Any team with aspirations of playing at the first international VALORANT LAN at Masters Two in Iceland will have to finish in the top two.

The remaining eight teams include Ninjas in Pyjamas, Team Liquid, G2 Esports, Team Vitality, Team BDS, CE Calling, Acend, and Fnatic. All eight squads qualified via open qualifiers.

You can watch all the action starting at 10am CT on April 15 on the European VALORANT Twitch channel. There's also a YouTube channel that will stream the matches live.

Bracket and schedule (times in CT)

Scores and results

Quarterfinals

Acend vs. Team Vitality

G2 Esports vs. Fnatic

Team BDS (ex-Opportunists) vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas

Team Liquid vs. CE Calling

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.