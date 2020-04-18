ESPN to host VALORANT Invitational on April 20

ESPN Esports is putting on its own VALORANT Invitational with teams made up of professional players from other various esport scenes competing over a three-day series.

The members of each team have yet to be announced. But with eight rosters from seven different games, there will likely be more than a few big names answering the call when the games begin on April 20.

8 teams of pros. 7 different game titles. Welcome to the most ambitious crossover in esports history.



CS:GO

Fortnite

LoL

PUBG

Rainbow Six

Apex

Valorant Devs

Overwatch



ESPN Esports @PlayVALORANT Invitational.



There will obviously be a few representatives that hold an edge over the competition, especially since two of the teams are made up of CS:GO players and VALORANT developers. But overall it looks like there should be a balanced bracket that fans can enjoy seeing in a firefight.

The seven esport scenes represented in the Invitational are CS:GO, Fortnite, League of Legends, PUBG, Rainbow Six, Apex Legends, and Overwatch. The only non-esports team competing in the event is the VALORANT dev roster, though former CS:GO pros like Salvatore “Volcano” Garozzo are potentially on that roster.

As of now, the early favorites will likely be the developers, since they swept a team of FPS streamers featuring shroud, Summit1g, Skadoodle, Dizzy, and Fl0m in a showmatch last week.

The event will take place over three days from April 20 to 22 starting at 2pm CT on the ESPN Esports Twitch channel. A full bracket and details about the individual rosters will be revealed over the next few days prior to the start of the event.