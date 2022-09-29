EMEA’s most dominant women’s VALORANT team clinches first spot at Game Changers 2022 world championship

The unbeatable G2 Gozen, the consensus best women’s VALORANT team in EMEA and maybe in the world, has fittingly claimed the first of eight spots at VCT Game Changers Champions 2022.

By defeating Guild X in the upper bracket semifinals of EMEA Game Changers Series Three today, G2 Gozen has assured themselves one of the two EMEA spots by way of circuit points amassed. Two EMEA teams will represent the region at the Game Changers world championship: the winner of Series Three and the team that has accumulated the most points over the year. Even if G2 Gozen doesn’t win Series Three, they will qualify via points earned after finishing in first place in Series One and Two.

The accomplishment is a fitting one for the ladies of G2 Gozen, who have not lost a single best-of-three series in Game Changers competition all year and even since forming in late October 2021. The international roster maintains the originally signed trio of juliano, Petra, and mimi, three of the greatest women’s CS:GO players with around a decade of competitive experience each. Earlier this year, G2 flanked this legendary trio with Glance and Mary.

Game Changer Champions will take place in November and will feature eight of the best women’s VALORANT teams from around the world—and fans of the series are highly anticipating a potential meeting between G2 Gozen and Cloud9 White. The two teams have had almost perfectly mirrored runs of regional dominance in EMEA and NA, respectively. Like G2 Gozen, C9 White won the first two regional series this year in NA, meaning a spot at the Game Changers world championship is all but secured.

G2 Gozen could still complete the EMEA series trifecta before heading to Berlin in November. Their next match in EMEA Series Three is set for Oct. 1 at 11am CT against NAVI Celestials.