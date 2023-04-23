EG produce VALORANT play of the week—and still lose to FURIA in VCT Americas

A sharp Jett ace from Evil Geniuses’ Max “Demon1” Mazanov was not enough for the North American outfit to secure victory on April 22 in the VCT Americas division, with the team falling to Brazilians FURIA in a tight three-map series.

Nothing could split the squads in regulation on Ascent, but the Brazilians stepped up in overtime, making up for a five-round attack earlier in the map with two attack-round wins, with a successful defense locking down the opener 15-13. Leonardo “mwzera” Serrati and Matheus “Mazin” Araújo combined for 46 kills, with the former finishing just shy of 200 ADR.

EG would hit back on Fracture thanks to an 8-4 attack half led by Ethan Arnold (21-11, 11 assists) and Kelden “Boostio” Pupello (22-14, 212 ADR), forcing a third map.

Evil Geniuses edged out FURIA in the first half leading 7-5 before the Brazilians turned up the heat on attack, posting five rounds in a row to threaten a boil-over.

Enter Demon1, who had been quiet in the series up until Haven.

Needing to put a stop to affairs then and there, Demon1 activated Jett’s Blade Storm and swung out to face the B corridor, throwing three blades with lightning-quick speed and precision. All three found their mark, instantly wiping out FURIA’s plans for the round.

All but ending FURIA’s round streak immediately, Demon1—like any VALORANT player on a kill streak—wasn’t yet satisfied. He yearned for the final two kills to obtain an ever-lucrative VCT ace, and while it would take him a little extra time, he hunted down FURIA’s remaining two. Khalil Schmidt did his best to deny Demon1 his prize but to no avail.

While FURIA hit straight back, EG would win the two follow-up rounds, giving themselves a glimpse of a comeback. But in one fell swoop the Brazilians put an end to such thoughts, wiping out EG in regulation 13-10 to secure the series, with mwzera (30-13, 205 ADR) back on top of the server.

The loss means EG drop to ninth in the standings with a 1-3 record but are still within striking distance of the all-important top six, while opponents FURIA rejoin their South American counterparts LOUD and Leviatán at the top of the regional ladder.

EG return for week five of VCT on Monday, April 24 against ladder leaders LOUD, while FURIA takes on MIBR in a Brazilian derby on Saturday, April 29.