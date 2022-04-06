DWG KIA signs Bangnan to VALORANT team

The squad still needs one last player to fill a full roster.

DWG KIA has signed highly-rated Jett player Jung “Bangnan” Min-u to its VALORANT division, the organization revealed today on social media.

The news comes several days after DWG KIA started the reconstruction of its VALORANT division. On March 29, the team parted ways with four players and a coach. With Bangnan’s acquisition, the squad currently has four active players, so it still lacks at least one more to complete a full roster.

DWG KIA announces Jung 'Bangnan' Min-u has joined DWG KIA Valorant Team.

Please give big support to Bangnan, who will have a new season with new teammates. #DWGKIA #DK_Valorant #DK_Bangnan pic.twitter.com/DLHKOVV7Yx — DWG KIA_Esports (@DWGKIA_Esports) April 6, 2022

DWG KIA’s roster reshuffle doesn’t come as a surprise. The team failed to qualify for VCT 2022: Stage one Masters Reykjavík. DK swiftly advanced to the playoffs of VCT: Korea Challengers, where they started the competition with a victory over HolyMolly. Unfortunately, they later on lost against On Sla2ers and a rematch against HolyMolly, which eliminated them from contention. In the end, the Korean slot at Masters Reykjavík went to DRX (formerly Vision Strikers).

Bangnan isn’t new to top-tier competition in the region. He took part in the last VCT: Korea Challengers as a part of the Team T5 roster, who didn’t manage to qualify for the playoffs, finishing seventh in the group stage.

Before that, Bangnan represented squads like GOMA and Lunatic-hai, with whom he participated in regional events. He lacks international experience, but with a team of DWG KIA’s caliber, success could be on the horizon.