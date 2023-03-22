DRX VALORANT star warns VCT Pacific teams not to sleep on a surprising roster

When it comes to the top contenders in the VCT Pacific VALORANT league, almost all teams are pointing toward one group in particular as the most dangerous. But it’s that team’s star player at controller who’s advising the rest of the pack not to sleep on one of the region’s most interesting rosters.

At the VCT Pacific Faceoff event prior to the league’s fast-approaching opening weekend, all eyes were focused on DRX, easily one of the region’s top contenders if not the consensus No. 1 pick. During an interview segment between various players, nearly every other player representing numerous Pacific teams said DRX was the team to watch out for.

But while DRX certainly doesn’t lack confidence, the team’s star player and arguably the best controller player in the world, Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan, gave a surprising answer.

In a one-on-one segment with Yuma “Dep” Hashimoto of ZETA DIVISION, MaKo told him that Global Esports are more likely to give ZETA DIVISION more trouble than DRX would. MaKo said the international GE roster has “very sharp aim” and that the amount of variables within each player’s style means they have the potential to make “incredible unpredictable plays.”

Coincidentally, Dep didn’t seem to think his own team would be DRX’s greatest challenge either, naming Paper Rex instead for essentially the same reason: unpredictability.

Paper Rex’s wild and unpredictable style is what made them a household international VALORANT name in 2022 and helped lead them to some substantial VCT results, but the current Global Esports roster is much more of a mystery. The current standing of both teams is relatively unknown right now, however, given that they each only played a single best-of-three at VCT LOCK//IN.

But questions about both teams, and in fact all 10 teams in the VCT Pacific League, will start to be answered soon when league play officially kicks off on Saturday, March 25 with an exciting 4am CT opening bout between DRX and ZETA DIVISION.