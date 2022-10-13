DRX bolsters VALORANT roster with Foxy9

One of the best VALORANT teams in the world may play with a different lineup next year.

South Korean VALORANT team DRX has signed Jung “Foxy9” Jae-sung today, which leaves the roster with six players in total.

The move follows the signings of former Maru Gaming coach Ye “Anaks” Sang-jun to work under head coach Seon-ho “termi” Pyeon and prospect miKa as a trainee. Foxy9 was last seen playing for Japanese team REIGNITE, the squad he played with at VCT Japan Challengers in 2022.

We are proud to present our newest VALORANT Pacific League player, @Foxy9fps #GoDRX #DRXWIN #VPL pic.twitter.com/mePQs4tO4h — DRX VS (@DRX_VS) October 13, 2022

Foxy9 has mostly played with Jett throughout his career, according to VLR.gg, though he’s also used Chamber, Breach, and Sage in the past three months. The South Korean player averages 268.5 ACS, 1.26 K/D, and 0.94 KPR with Jett in a total of 674 rounds recorded on VLR.gg’s database.

It’s currently unclear what lineup DRX is planning to field in 2023 and whether or not the organization will make additional player signings. Before the arrival of Foxy9, the roster was composed of Kim “stax” Gu-taek, Goo “Rb” Sang-min, Kim “Zest” Gi-seok, Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul, and Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan.

This quintet proved to be one of the best in the world during VALORANT Champions 2022. DRX finished in third place after a nailbiter 3-2 loss to OpTic Gaming, but they beat FURIA, 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and FunPlus Phoenix twice in the event before that. Other than the loss to OpTic, DRX only lost to LOUD, who went on to beat the North Americans in the grand finals.

DRX will play in VCT São Paulo, the inaugural tournament of the franchising system, between February and March 2023. They are a part of VCT Asia, which features ZETA DIVISION, T1, Gen.G, Team Secret, Paper Rex, DetonatioN Gaming, Rex Regum Qeon, Talon Esports, and Global Esports.