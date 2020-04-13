Dr Disrespect on fake VALORANT Twitch drops: “I don’t give a f**k”

Did Dr Disrespect have any remorse for faking VALORANT Twitch drops on his stream last week? Unlikely.

The Twitch star issued an “official response” on the matter during his broadcast today, claiming he “doesn’t give a fuck.”

“There’s a lot of people that were upset that I had ‘drops enabled’ on my stream title last week,” the Doc said. “I would like to officially put out an official response: I don’t give a fuck. You’re looking at the best in the business, baby.”

Riot had teamed up with Twitch, offering drops to the VALORANT closed beta for those who watched select streams. The channels eligible have a “drops enabled” message on their channel, indicating that players can earn loot by tuning in. Though many of the platform’s biggest stars, like streamer TimTheTatman and former CS:GO pro summit1g, have drops enabled, the Doc doesn’t.

That didn’t stop the Twitch star from putting it in his stream title, however. Though many felt the false message was disingenuous, the Doc kept true to his internet persona and stuck to his guns.

Those who want a chance at getting early access to VALORANT can check out the full list of streamers participating. And those who just want to watch more entertaining gameplay from the Doc can tune into his Twitch channel.