Does VALORANT have MMR?

VALORANT has been the main interest of tactical shooter players since its beta launch in April.

Though the game went live with only a casual mode, a ranked competitive playlist was later added to give an option to players who were looking for a way to prove themselves.

Until the release of the ranked mode, most players were confused about what the merits of VALORANT’s matchmaking were and whether they were playing against completely random players every game.

Most casual game modes take different factors into consideration alongside a hidden matchmaking rating (MMR). Total playtime and personal performance are some of the things that affect the ways players are matched in casual game modes. This allows new players to play against other newcomers while improving the quality of their matches as they become more experienced and talented.

Is there a hidden MMR in VALORANT?

Though Riot hasn’t made any comment on the matter, it wouldn’t be far off to assume VALORANT’s matchmaking is similar to the developer’s other hit game, League of Legends, which assigns players a hidden MMR as the foundation of its ranked system.

In League, even playing the casual Normal Draft mode affects a player’s hidden MMR, which then gets calculated for the ranked mode. It plays a big role as well, considering players who don’t play casual games tend to place around Iron and Bronze even if they win most of their matches. This indicates that there’s a base hidden MMR that increases with casual games.

Competitive players and streamers who constantly played VALORANT’s casual mode during the beta placed considerably higher than players who didn’t play as much. A professional player TenZ placed in Immortal, the second-highest set of ranks in VALORANT. Shroud, arguably one of the most talented tactical shooter streamers, placed in Diamond since he played less than TenZ. Dr Disrespect, who played VALORANT for a small period during the launch, placed in Bronze despite performing well during his placement games.

The examples above prove that the system uses players’ casual matchmaking to identify the kind of player they are and decide on their starting rank in VALORANT.

While it isn’t clear what affects the hidden MMR in VALORANT, winning games has a history of being the most impactful factor alongside keeping a decent kill-death ratio.