Disguised Toast’s team, a new Indian organization, and more need-to-know VALORANT roster updates before NA Challengers

The first VALORANT 2023 Challengers circuit is set to begin next week with an open qualifier, in which several new teams are set to participate.

Following weeks of speculation, streamer Disguised Toast has signed multiple VALORANT players but half of the team remains unsigned, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Meanwhile, an Indian organization has picked up “Stealing Lunch Money,” while the MAD Lions deal has reached a stumbling block.

Disguised Toast, who boasts over three and a half million subscribers on YouTube, has signed three players to his VALORANT roster to compete in the Challengers open qualifier. The team is set to compete under the name “hakuna matata.” The final deals are expected to be finalized shortly.

The team is led by former T1 in-game leader Joshua “steel” Nissan alongside Damion “XXiF” Cook, Drake “Exalt” Branly, Joseph “clear” Allen, and Amgalan “Genghsta” Nemekhbayar.

Meanwhile, up-and-coming Challengers team Stealing Lunch Money has been acquired by Indian team OREsports, which fields a PUBG Mobile team. The team is owned by Pole To Win International.

As such, former Cloud9 Academy player Chase “nillyaz” Linder is set to compete under the team alongside Vincent “PureVNS” Nguyen, Elijah “zeldris” Hawkins, Jonard “Jonaaa6” Penaflor, and Dayton “Lear” Akau.

But it’s not all good news for Challengers teams. The “Dark Ratio” team that was linked with a move to MAD Lions has not signed with the organization at time of writing. The deal may have collapsed but more details will likely be released following the conclusion of the first qualifier, multiple sources told Dot Esports.

The first Challengers qualifier is set to begin next week on Jan. 9.