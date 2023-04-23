Disguised bench VALORANT in-game leader before pivotal Challengers match

Disguised Toast’s VALORANT team, fresh off a disappointing debut of superstar yay, is going into a must-win match versus Shopify Rebellion this week in NA VALORANT Challengers second split. However, the roster will be going into battle without their veteran in-game leader.

Per a tweet from the official Disguised account, in-game leader Joshua “steel” Nissan will not be playing the Thursday, April 27 match versus Shopify Rebellion. The current status of the active roster is unknown.

More importantly, the vagueness of the announcement from Disguised has left the door open for fans to speculate on the long-term future of steel on the roster. It’s unclear whether this is just a temporary substitution, a longer benching, or an indication that steel and the team could part ways in the immediate future.

Roster Update: Steel will not be playing next week in match against Shopify Rebellion. — DSG (@Disguised) April 23, 2023

After the Disguised announcement, steel himself posted a vague response that didn’t clarify anything, and only made mention of the number of notifications he’s received since the announcement was made.

Toast himself hasn’t given away anything, as he was live co-streaming VCT Americas matches with tarik at the time the announcement went live.

Regardless of what the roster looks like long-term, Disguised needs to be concerned about the short-term and their upcoming match against Shopify Rebellion. A loss this week means they fall to 0-2 in group play, and with the likes of TSM and M80 ahead of them after, losing against Shopify Rebellion would make a lower bracket start in the NA VALORANT Challengers league playoffs more likely.