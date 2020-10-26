Dignitas complete VALORANT roster with Oderus and MAKKA ahead of First Strike qualifiers

In the eleventh hour, Dignitas revealed its complete VALORANT roster today.

Dignitas signed former Morning Light pros Chad “Oderus” Miller and Bryan “MAKKA” Drouillard, rounding out the team ahead of today’s First Strike North American qualifiers.

The two players, like many VALORANT pros, have roots in CS:GO. They both stepped down from Morning Light earlier this month. With the first Riot-produced tournament kicking off at 4pm CT today, Dignitas’ new roster will be put to the test immediately.

Oderus will likely take on the role of Oper, having played Jett in tournaments with Morning Light. And MAKKA spammed Sova during the Pulse Series event, so he may serve as the team’s scout going forward.

Dignitas had an impressive showing in the Pop Flash Ignition Series, upsetting TSM in two separate matches. But the roster looked a bit different then.

Kevin “poised” Ngo and his brother, Ryan “shanks” Ngo, were a crucial part of those impressive victories. But Dignitas and poised “mutually agreed” to part ways in September and Shanks’ trial was ended.