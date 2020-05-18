Dafran’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Former Overwatch pro Dafran ended his esports career abruptly after a short stint with the OWL’s Atlanta Reign in 2019. Since retiring, the Dane has fully committed to streaming and entertaining his fans.
With the release of VALORANT’s closed beta, though, Dafran has fallen back in love with competing. The player has garnered a bigger audience than ever thanks to his pure, unadulterated skills.
Dafran has stood out as one of the best players in European VALORANT and has already proven himself, winning multiple tournaments.
He’s surprisingly best known for playing Sova, one of the game’s more supportive characters, rather than specializing in aggressive damage-based agents.
Here are Dafran’s VALORANT settings.
Dafran’s video settings
Material Quality: Low
Detail Quality: Low
Texture Quality: Low
UI Quality: Low
Vignette: Off
VSync: Off
Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x
Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
Improve Clarity: On
Bloom: Off
Distortion: Off
First Person Shadows: On
Dafran’s mouse settings
DPI: 400
eDPI: 260
Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
In-game Sensitivity: 0.65
In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1
Windows Sensitivity: 6
For a former Overwatch pro, Dafran’s mouse settings are on the low side.
His sensitivity is comparable to players with a background in Counter-Strike, making the most of his mouse pad and using his arm rather than his wrist. This contributes to his pinpoint accuracy and allows him to thrive in the top ranks of VALORANT.
Dafran’s crosshair settings
Color: Green
Outlines: Off
Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 4 / 4
Outer Lines: 0 / 2 / 2 / 10
Movement Error: Off
Firing Error: Off
There’s nothing spectacular about Dafran’s crosshair settings. He uses a basic green crosshair that easily stands out. It’s relatively small, but again, it’s nothing to write home about.
Dafran’s keybinds
Crouch: Left Ctrl
Walk: Left Shift
Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
Ability 1: C
Ability 2: Q
Ability 3: E
Ultimate Ability: X
Dafran has opted for the default keybinds aside for his jump bind. Using Mouse Wheel Down allows him to create momentum, chain jumps, and bunny hop across the map. He rarely bunny hops when he’s playing competitively, but that hasn’t stopped him from using the bind.