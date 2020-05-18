Dafran’s settings, keybinds, and crosshair for VALORANT

Dafran is at the top of his game.

Former Overwatch pro Dafran ended his esports career abruptly after a short stint with the OWL’s Atlanta Reign in 2019. Since retiring, the Dane has fully committed to streaming and entertaining his fans.

With the release of VALORANT’s closed beta, though, Dafran has fallen back in love with competing. The player has garnered a bigger audience than ever thanks to his pure, unadulterated skills.

Dafran has stood out as one of the best players in European VALORANT and has already proven himself, winning multiple tournaments.

He’s surprisingly best known for playing Sova, one of the game’s more supportive characters, rather than specializing in aggressive damage-based agents.

Here are Dafran’s VALORANT settings.

Dafran’s video settings

Material Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti- Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: On

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

First Person Shadows: On

Dafran’s mouse settings

DPI: 400

eDPI: 260

Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

In-game Sensitivity: 0.65

In-game Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Windows Sensitivity: 6

For a former Overwatch pro, Dafran’s mouse settings are on the low side.

His sensitivity is comparable to players with a background in Counter-Strike, making the most of his mouse pad and using his arm rather than his wrist. This contributes to his pinpoint accuracy and allows him to thrive in the top ranks of VALORANT.

Dafran’s crosshair settings

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 4 / 4

Outer Lines: 0 / 2 / 2 / 10

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

There’s nothing spectacular about Dafran’s crosshair settings. He uses a basic green crosshair that easily stands out. It’s relatively small, but again, it’s nothing to write home about.

Dafran’s keybinds

Crouch: Left Ctrl

Walk: Left Shift

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Ability 1: C

Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: E

Ultimate Ability: X

Dafran has opted for the default keybinds aside for his jump bind. Using Mouse Wheel Down allows him to create momentum, chain jumps, and bunny hop across the map. He rarely bunny hops when he’s playing competitively, but that hasn’t stopped him from using the bind.